Intermountain Health Connect Care Telehealth Serves Patients Needing Physical Therapy Help

Connect Care services aren’t just for sore throat, cough, skin issues, or allergies, but can help with lower back pain, neck pain, sprains, muscle soreness, and more.

Injuries tend to be more common in the summertime but thanks to Intermountain Health’s Connect Care, there are now convenient ways for people get help outside of the conventional clinic setting.

Telehealth options are changing the way people perceive and access physical therapy. This innovative service effectively addresses a range of conditions such as back pain, neck pain, whiplash, ankle sprains, muscle strain/soreness, joint pain, sports injuries, and heel pain.

Physical therapists offer on-demand urgent care video visits and provide expert guidance for managing conditions safely and effectively. These convenient, high-quality physical therapy assessments are available for patients throughout Utah. A short wait time of 10-15 minutes can be expected for on-demand appointments.

If needed, patients will receive a personalized home exercise program. Plus, there are options for additional therapy services if needed through the extensive network of therapists at Intermountain Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that virtual visits can achieve comparable outcomes to traditional in-person sessions for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.

The physical therapy service is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Besides physical therapy, Connect Care commonly treats conditions such as:

Stuffy and runny nose

Allergies

Sore throat

Eye infections

Cough

Painful urination

Lower back pain

Joint pain or strains

Minor skin problems

The Intermountain Connect Care telehealth service allows patients of all ages, including infants, to have a high-quality urgent care visit from the comfort of home or anywhere on the go. This is helpful for those who cannot get an appointment with their primary care physician, or do not have one. It is common to turn to the emergency room for help, but for many common illnesses and injuries, patients can get the same care at a lower cost — and get it faster — by turning to InstaCare or a telehealth service, such as Intermountain Healthcare’s Connect Care service.

The Intermountain Connect Care service is open 24 hours, every day of the year, including holidays. This is a great service for the middle of the night or holiday weekends when an InstaCare clinic may be closed. Visits do not have to be scheduled, just connect whenever a visit is needed. It is also great for rural areas allowing patients to receive care from their homes or elsewhere using a computer or mobile device.

Some insurance plans cover the cost of virtual visits (check with your insurance provider). If you don’t have medical insurance, you can still see one of our healthcare professionals for just $69. For more information, go to https://go.intermountainconnectcare.org/.

