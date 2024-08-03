A Way Home VA Presents “Salute to Service: A Veteran’s Day Out”

A Way Home VA proudly announces “Salute to Service: A Veteran’s Day Out,” a community event dedicated to honoring and supporting our veterans. This event will take place on November 23, 2024, at a location to be determined, offering a day filled with gratitude, celebration, and community spirit.

“Salute to Service” will feature inspiring speeches from veteran speakers, live performances by local bands, and a variety of engaging activities for all ages. Attendees can explore booths from numerous vendors, enjoy delicious food, and participate in games and activities including jumpers and a clown show for children. The event will also welcome several motorcycle clubs, adding a thrilling element to the day’s festivities. All proceeds go to supporting homeless veterans.

Call for Support: Seeking the generous support of the community, veterans, businesses, organizations, and biker clubs to make this event a success. There are several ways you can contribute:

Donations: Financial contributions and in-kind donations are crucial for covering event expenses and supporting our homeless veterans.

Volunteers: Dedicated volunteers to help with event setup, registration, activities, and more.

Sponsors: Businesses and organizations can sponsor the event, providing vital support and gaining valuable exposure. Platinum, Gold, Silver & Bronze will be available.

Silent Auction Items: Accepting donations for their silent auction. Items such as gift certificates, merchandise, and services are greatly appreciated.

Participants: They welcome veteran speakers, local bands, vendors, and motorcycle clubs to join them in making this day memorable.

Your support will help A Way Home VA create a meaningful and impactful event, with all proceeds going towards assisting homeless veterans in our community and beyond. A Way Home VA extends heartfelt thanks to those who have already committed to supporting this important cause.

Event Details:

Date: November 23, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Location: TBD

Join A Way Home VA to a day of fun, reflection, and community as they salute those who have served our country. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, please contact them.

Contact: Jessie Jolla, Executive Director | A Way Home VA | info@awayhomeva.com | (318) 758-1301 | awayhomeva.com