HealthONE’s AirLife Denver Acquires Northglenn Ambulance Fleet of 19 Ambulances, Expanding and Enhancing Transport Network

AirLife Denver, the HealthONE emergency and critical care transport service, is pleased to announce that Northglenn Ambulance is now part of its healthcare network. This investment in prehospital care and transport is the first of its kind in HCA Healthcare, HealthONE’s parent company, demonstrating their health system’s commitment to caring for more lives across the communities served.

“Northglenn Ambulance has been a tremendous partner to HealthONE and AirLife for many years, serving the prehospital communities of metro Denver and beyond,” said Brian Leonard, regional assistant vice president for HCA Healthcare’s Western Region Medical Transport. “Between our teams, we collectively have over a century of experience serving patients, hospitals and emergency medical service agencies across Colorado and the surrounding states. We are beyond excited about what this acquisition means for our patients and the communities we mutually serve.”

For more than 61 years, Northglenn Ambulance has served patients, hospitals and emergency medical service agencies with clinical excellence and safety. Now, with 19 ambulances located in three stations, AirLife EMS will continue this legacy of caring throughout the Denver metro region, expanding and enhancing the transport network across the market.

“The founders of Northglenn Ambulance sought to provide and enhance emergency care and medical transport where the services were not available,” said Rick Lindsey, CEO of Northglenn Ambulance. “We have continued this objective for more than six decades, and this new partnership will provide access to resources increasing the reach of our program far into the future.”

For more information about AirLife Denver, visit airlifedenver.com.