Balancing Sustainability and Brand Safety in Programmatic Advertising: DecenterAds Tips

Challenges and Opportunities for Publishers Insights from GeoEdge and Digiday reveal that 76% of publishers face disruptions due to low-quality ads. Despite this challenge, publishers can transform their strategies by prioritizing high-quality, relevant ads that enhance user engagement and sustain a loyal audience. This fosters a trustworthy environment and positions publishers for long-term success in programmatic advertising. The programmatic advertising ecosystem generates 2.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, with 40% to 90% of these emissions being inefficient (newdigitalage.co). Brands scrutinize the supply chain, prompting the ad tech community to measure environmental impacts and optimize supply paths. Addressing the carbon footprint requires authentic, tech-driven strategies to enhance efficiency and reduce waste. Brand safety has evolved, focusing on supporting media outlets that align with brand values rather than excluding unsuitable ones. This new approach emphasizes ethics, values, and rewarding good practices among publishers. More profound dialogues between media owners and brands are essential for achieving this shift. DecenterAds is on the Way in Responsible Advertising DecenterAds addresses sustainability and brand safety challenges through a content compliance center for ads and a new DSP with trusted partners conducting traffic checks. In CTV advertising, DecenterAds employs protective measures against ad fraud. DecenterAds is actively addressing the growing importance of sustainability and brand safety in programmatic advertising. By implementing a content compliance center for ads and launching a new DSP with rigorous traffic checks, DecenterAds ensures a secure and efficient advertising environment. The company’s efforts to minimize its carbon footprint through tech-driven strategies and enhance brand safety by supporting ethical media practices demonstrate its commitment to responsible advertising. Their approach protects brands and promotes high-quality, relevant ads that improve user engagement and foster long-term success for publishers.

