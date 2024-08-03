FLS – FAST LEAN SMART, Europe’s technology leader for real-time field service scheduling and dynamic route planning, is pleased to announce the achievement of the Cyber Essentials Plus certification in the UK.

Cyber Essentials Plus is a UK government-backed scheme designed to recognise and manage the technical controls organisations should have in place to protect themselves and their customers against online security threats. Alignment with the framework underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity, safeguarding of sensitive information, and ensuring the security of its digital infrastructure.

The accreditation follows the extensive audit and evaluation of FLS’ IT infrastructure, policies, and procedures and adds to the independent verification standards already held by FLS including ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management) as well as ISO 9001 (Quality Management and Quality Assurance) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management and Green IT).

Cyber Essentials Plus focuses on five key technical controls, including firewalls, security configuration, access control, malware protection, and patch management. It is a further layer of confidence for this critical supplier relationship.

Field service organisations who have adopted FLS VISITOUR and FLS MOBILE handle confidential and sometimes sensitive information, and must manage data risk throughout their own systems as well as placing trust in their technology suppliers. This includes employee data such as field technicians, operational data for secure assets, and real-time integration with customer communication systems including contact details and in some instances, medical records.

Tim Arnell, UK Solutions Director at FLS – FAST LEAN SMART said, “The FLS team work hard to develop field service solutions in line with regulatory requirements and industry standards as well as our ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats effectively. This is evident with our ISO and Financial Supplier Qualification System (FSQS) certifications.

Achieving Cyber Essentials Plus demonstrates our proactive approach to digital security and continued investment in cybersecurity initiatives. The certification reassures both clients and our partner ecosystem that FLS is dedicated to maintaining robust practices.”

For more about FLS, visit: https://www.fastleansmart.com/en