BOSS Australian Accounting Outsourcing Offers Aussie Firms Fixed Fees

In order to prevent accounting firm budget overruns, BOSS provides financial planners and accounting firms with a fixed-fee service for all accounting outsourcing jobs.

Like many businesses, there are certain times within each financial year when the workload intensifies. During these periods, in-house accountants can be particularly valuable. Additionally, outsourcing accounting staff during these busy times can offer significant support and relief.

One of the advantages that BOSS offers to organisations through its outsourcing solutions is the provision of fixed-fee pricing for each individual project. A significant benefit of engaging a BOSS outsourced accountant is the opportunity to establish the price for services prior to commencement. This approach effectively eliminates budget overruns, providing clients with greater financial predictability and control. BOSS refers to this as the Freedom Service.

Clients commit to a minimum of 50 hours of work each month, allowing their firms to benefit from the expertise of an accountant, bookkeeper, or professional SMSF staff. Furthermore, clients will have the advantage of working with the same accountant consistently across all their projects.

The Freedom Service offer centralises on providing firms with a solution that eliminates financial write-offs associated with accounting work. BOSS encompasses several key features that enhance the overall value of this service. Notably, there are no start-up costs or exit fees, nor are there any hidden charges typically found in fine print. Furthermore, BOSS allows firms to integrate additional outsourced accountants into their in-house teams during peak periods. This carefully designed service offers significant support to Australian accounting practices, ensuring they can effectively manage fluctuating workloads and deliver exceptional client service.

Mr. Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager at BOSS, states, “For the past 15 years, I have heard from Australian accounting firms regarding the challenges they face with persistent budget overruns. These issues often correlate closely with accounting practices and client billing processes. However, with our Freedom Service, we mitigate these concerns by ensuring that both BOSS and clients agree on a fixed price prior to commencing any work. This approach provides clients clarity about their financial commitments before progressing with a project and safeguards against potential write-offs that could drain resources allocated for acquiring new clientele.

The team at BOSS possesses extensive experience in various areas including Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSFs), Individual Tax Returns (ITRs), financial statements, company tax returns, trusts, Business Activity Statements (BAS), and more. By committing to just 50 hours of service per month, we offer an appealing solution for prospective clients considering outsourcing options within their firms.”

About BOSS, BACK OFFICE SHARED SERVICES PTY LTD

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.