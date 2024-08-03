Kiwi Quinoa Announces U.S. Launch of Award-Winning, New Zealand-Grown Quinoa Products on One Lavi

Kiwi Quinoa, the innovative brand founded by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell in 2016, is thrilled to announce the launch of its premium quinoa products in the United States through One Lavi. American consumers can now experience the superior quality and flavor of Kiwi Quinoa’s White Wholegrain Quinoa and Red Wholegrain Quinoa, available in convenient 15-ounce bags.

The journey of Kiwi Quinoa began with a transformative trip to South America, where Dan and Jacqui discovered the remarkable potential of growing quinoa in the Rangitikei region of New Zealand. Inspired by the similarities between their home region and the quinoa-growing areas of Peru, they set out to cultivate quinoa in New Zealand, leading to the creation of a brand that champions the exceptional qualities of this superfood.

“Our mission with Kiwi Quinoa has always been to share our love for this incredible food with the world,” said Dan Cottrell, Managing Director of Kiwi Quinoa. “From a curious idea to a national brand in New Zealand, our journey has been extraordinary. We are thrilled to bring our unique, proprietary varieties of saponin-free quinoa to the U.S. market. Our quinoa not only tastes better but also retains its integrity once cooked, setting us apart from other varieties.”

Kiwi Quinoa’s offerings are distinctive for their superior taste and nutritional profile. Both the red and white quinoa varieties grown by Kiwi Quinoa are saponin-free, eliminating the bitter aftertaste commonly associated with South American quinoa. This results in a clean, nutty flavor that enhances any dish, from creamy quinoa porridge for breakfast to show-stopping salads and nourishing dinners like Teriyaki chicken quinoa stir-fry.

Jacqui Cottrell, co-founder of Kiwi Quinoa, highlights the taste advantage: “Locally grown quinoa tastes better than imported varieties; it doesn’t have the bitter aftertaste that other quinoas often have. We’re big on taste and food being delicious.”

Kiwi Quinoa stands out in the global market by offering a gluten-free, low GI, and complete protein product that contains all nine essential amino acids. The brand’s commitment to quality is evident in the clear, concise cooking instructions provided on each package, ensuring a perfect cooking experience, whether on the stovetop or in a rice cooker.

As Kiwi Quinoa makes its U.S. debut, the company aims to inspire American consumers with a variety of fun and exciting recipes. The versatility of Kiwi Quinoa makes it an ideal addition to any diet, providing a nutritious, delicious alternative to traditional grains.

Kiwi Quinoa is non-GMO, gluten-free, whole grain, and a true superfood.

Taste the difference with Kiwi Quinoa – a quinoa unlike any you have tried before. Shop now at www.OneLavi.com/KiwiQuinoa.

For more information on Kiwi Quinoa, please visit www.kiwiquinoa.com.

About Kiwi Quinoa

Kiwi Quinoa is a pioneering New Zealand-based company, founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, dedicated to producing high-quality, saponin-free quinoa. As the first to introduce New Zealand-grown quinoa, Kiwi Quinoa offers a unique, nutritious alternative to traditional grains, distinguished by its superior flavor and integrity once cooked. With a commitment to sustainability, health, and taste, Kiwi Quinoa aims to become a global leader in the quinoa market, championing the versatile superfood through a range of products and inspiring recipes. For more information, visit www.kiwiquinoa.co.nz and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.