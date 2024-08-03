Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Inc. Announces New Chemical Category Director

Seeing exponential growth in the company, Central expands its turf division with another key hire

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a leading North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of green industry and landscape supplies, is excited to announce Andrew McCormick has joined the team as Turf Category Chemical Director. In this role, McCormick will continue the strategic growth for the chemical category set forth by his predecessor Austin Marsteller, who was promoted to Turf Category Business Director in February 2024.

“Ryan Batz, Turf Category Fertilizer Director, and I are excited to welcome Andrew McCormick to our turf category team,” said Austin Marsteller. “We know he will bring the best products, resources, and turf chemical knowledge to Central’s customers.”

McCormick has been a part of the Turfgrass Industry for the past 27 years. He is a graduate of Ohio University (Sport Business) and Ohio State University (Turfgrass Management) and is a Class A member of the GCSAA. He has 14 years of experience in the superintendent side of the business with skills in warm season and cool season grasses. Before joining Central, McCormick spent the last 11 years in Turf & Ornamental Sales at the distributor level.

“We are always looking to bring quality members to our team so that we can meet and exceed the needs of our customers,” said Anthony Luciano, VP of Sales & Marketing for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “I am confident that McCormick will help us do this. As we continue to grow the department and the resources available to our customers, it remains integral for us to have key hires in place across the entire turf category.”

About Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is the largest family-owned and operated, multinational supplier of irrigation, landscape, agronomic, sustainable products, lighting, hardscape, and grounds care equipment—with 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1990, Central is a solution-focused partner for residential and commercial landscape professionals, offering the largest quantity of in-stock inventory in the green industry. For the contractor, by the contractor—Central provides professional and business development resources from large-scale design services and technical support lines to training and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.centraltis.com.