Hong Kong – Entries invited for Northern Metropolis Estate Naming Competition

Entries invited for Northern Metropolis Estate Naming Competition *****************************************************************



The Northern Metropolis Estate Naming Competition, organised by the Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office (NMCO) of the Development Bureau in collaboration with the Hong Kong Housing Authority (HA), is open for entries today (August 1). Members of the public are invited to propose Chinese names for two public housing estates to be completed later in Kwu Tung North/Fanling North New Development Areas (KTN/FLN NDA).



The Director of the NMCO, Mr Vic Yau, said, “A number of public housing estates will be completed in the Northern Metropolis, among which the population intake of public housing estates in KTN/FLN NDA will commence progressively from 2026. Through this competition, we hope to raise public understanding of these new communities, promote public engagement and enhance the sense of belonging to the communities among members of the public.”

Located in Kwu Tung North Area 19 and Fanling North Area 15 East, the two estates to be named are scheduled for completion in phases from 2026 to 2027. Being the first batch of public housing estates to be completed in the new development areas, these two estates consist of 18 residential buildings in total, providing about 15 100 rental units and accommodating a population of about 38 000.

A winner will be selected for each estate and will be awarded a cash prize of $3,000. The winning entries will serve as references for the future naming of the estates concerned by the HA.



Submission of entries will close on September 15. For details, please visit the competition website (Chinese version only) at www.nm.gov.hk/tc/nmenc.