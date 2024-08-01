Hong Kong – Film Archive to present free screening of wartime movie “Roar of the People” (with photos)

Film Archive to present free screening of wartime movie “Roar of the People” (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Film Archive (HKFA) of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will present a special programme, “Cine Memories of the War of National Resistance”, at 3pm on September 1 and 8 (Sundays) with free screenings of “Roar of the People” (1941) for audience members to revisit the cinematic classic about the Chinese people’s War of Resistance.



The film will be screened at the HKFA Cinema. Admission is free with tickets to be distributed starting from August 4 (Sunday) at the information counter of the HKFA on Mondays and from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am to 8pm. Each person can receive up to two tickets on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Limited walk-in seats will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and members of the public are welcome to queue up at the 1/F Foyer of the HKFA 45 minutes before the screening begins. Each person can register for one ticket while stocks last.



Starring renowned actors such as Cheung Ying, Fung Fung and Tso Tat-wah, “Roar of the People” revolves around the hardships endured by the grassroots during the war. It tells the story of an intellectual played by Cheung leading a group of workers to foil the plot of corrupted merchants, who take refuge in Hong Kong and collude with military officials to embezzle war supplies and sell them to the enemy. The film is intercut with real footage from the war and is a stellar example of Hong Kong films depicting the War of Resistance.



For programme details, please visit www.filmarchive.gov.hk/en/web/hkfa/2024/cmwnr/pe-event-2024-cmwnr.html or call 2739 2139.



This screening programme is one of the activities of the Chinese Culture Promotion Series. The LCSD has long been promoting Chinese history and culture through organising an array of programmes and activities to enable the public to learn more about the broad and profound Chinese culture. For more information, please visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/ccpo/index.html.