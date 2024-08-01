Hong Kong – Applications open for Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fellowships and Scholarships for Overseas Studies 2025/26

Applications open for Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fellowships and Scholarships for Overseas Studies 2025/26 ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund Council:



The Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund Council reminded interested applicants today (August 1) that its Fellowships and Scholarships for Overseas Studies (including the award for students with disabilities) for the 2025/26 academic year have been accepting applications since June 24. The closing date for all applications is September 6, 2024.



The fellowships and scholarships aim at encouraging outstanding students to pursue further studies in renowned institutions overseas. Successful candidates are expected to have a strong sense of commitment to Hong Kong and be ready to contribute to the community upon graduation.



The fellowships are for studies leading to postgraduate degrees either by research or coursework. The maximum value of a fellowship is HK$300,000 per year, tenable for up to three years for a doctoral degree or two years for a master’s degree. The scholarships are for studies leading to undergraduate degrees. The maximum value of a scholarship is HK$280,000 per year, tenable for up to three years.



The applicants will be responsible for fulfilling all application procedures and admission requirements of the academic institutions of their choice.



Information notes for the applications are available on the website of the Student Finance Office of the Working Family and Student Financial Assistance Agency (www.wfsfaa.gov.hk/sfo/en/forms/form.htm). Applicants should submit the completed form through the GovHK website (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/sfo031/en/). For details, please visit the website of the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund (www.wfsfaa.gov.hk/sfo/seymf/en/whatwedo/index.htm), or call (852) 2150 6097 or (852) 2150 6110.



Shortlisted applicants of the Fellowships and Scholarships for Overseas Studies will be invited to attend interviews in Hong Kong. The first round of interviews is scheduled for January 2025. If found suitable, applicants will be invited for a final interview to be held in February or March 2025. For the Overseas Fellowship/Scholarship for Disabled Students, shortlisted applicants will be invited to attend an interview in Hong Kong in February or March 2025.

