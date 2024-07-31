Ziaho Chocolates’ Design Wins at India’s Best Design Awards 2024

Ziaho, the premium Indian chocolate brand, has been recognized at India’s Best Design Awards 2024 for its exceptional design. Crafted by Stratedgy, a leading brand strategy and design studio, the award celebrates Ziaho’s take on Indian cacao pairings, represented through regional Indian typography.

Ziaho offers the most delectable chocolate cacao pairings. Drawing from the scripts of the states where the ingredients originate, Stratedgy has designed a uniquely ownable visual language as part of their product and brand strategy mandate for Ziaho.

“We are delighted with the recognition Stratedgy has received for their creative approach to Ziaho. Their design captures the essence of the brand’s unique offerings and has been instrumental in helping us kickstart our journey to become a chocolate brand that celebrates Indian cacao. By embracing our roots through culturally resonant design Stratedgy has set us apart in the market and eased the consumer experience through thoughtful packaging,” said Karan Tejani, Co-Founder, Ziaho.

Krupa Sheth Kapadia, Creative Director, Stratedgy said, “I’m thrilled to see this acceptance to Indian regional typography, placed front and centre for a chocolate brand. Our languages and culture have immense gravitas, and I am excited to see our brand generate so much love from consumers, and now the jury at India’s Best Design Awards.”