Kamakshi Khanna announces her 8-city India tour ‘Heartbreak 2020’

Indie music sensation, Kamakshi Khanna, the enchanting voice behind indie hits like ‘Qareeb’, ‘Tere Jaisa’, and ‘Duur’, is embarking on her much-awaited ‘Heartbreak 2020’ India Tour! set to commence from August onwards. Curated and promoted by REPRESENT and Paytm Insider, the tour will traverse eight cities, starting on August 23rd in Bangalore at Fandom, with performances in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Shillong, and Guwahati. As Kamakshi brings her ‘Heartbreak 2020’ tour to life, fans can expect an evening filled with live music, heartfelt storytelling, and unfiltered emotion.

Following the successful release of her sophomore EP titled ‘Heartbreak 2020’ in June 2024, Kamakshi is ready to enchant audiences across the nation with her soulful melodies and emotive storytelling.

Talking about the tour, Kamakshi states, “Born out of my lockdown series, ‘The Green Room Sessions’, ‘Heartbreak 2020’ dives deep into the chaos of modern loneliness. Each song is a raw, real-life account of the various situationships and relationships I navigated through in my 20s. From awkward dates and mind games to short-term flings and unrequited love, to still finding a sliver of hope, there is something in there for everyone. Beyond the EP, the tour is a retrospective of my musical evolution, capturing the essence of my journey through love, loss, and everything in between.”

With her unique voice and powerful lyrics, Kamakshi has become a beloved figure in the indie music scene. She has graced prestigious stages like Lollapalooza, NH7 Weekender, and VH1 Supersonic, and performed alongside legends such as A.R. Rahman. Kamakshi has also opened for icons like Sunidhi Chauhan and Lucky Ali. Known for her versatility, Kamakshi seamlessly transitions between singing and writing in both Hindi and English. This tour not only celebrates her latest EP but also showcases her musical evolution, offering a glimpse into her journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Join Kamakshi Khanna on this enchanting tour and experience the magic of her music live.

For more details and to book your tickets, log on to Paytm Insider here: https://insider.in/kamakshi-khanna-heartbreak-2020-tour/article

Tour Schedule –