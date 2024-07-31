Greendzine Technologies Launches Manomation Campaign at India Warehousing Show 2024

Greendzine Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of electric mobility solutions, launched its “Manomation” campaign at the India Warehousing Show held from 11-13 July 2024 at YashoBhoomi in Delhi. The company showcased its MOPTro products at Pavilion C-32, emphasising the importance of integrating human intelligence and machine efficiency to create a balance between technology and human workforce in an era of increasing automation.

The Manomation campaign addresses the need for a balanced approach to alleviate the concern of Job loss due to complete automation by promoting a collaborative approach that leverages the strengths of both humans and machines. Greendzine believes that while automation is inevitable, complete automation in Indian warehouses may take longer to implement, making Manomation a viable growth strategy for the Indian warehousing industry.

“We are excited to launch our Manomation campaign at the India Warehousing Show, which provided an excellent opportunity to engage with industry leaders and demonstrate how our MOPTro products embody the spirit of Manomation,” said Anjan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Greendzine Technologies. “By combining human expertise and automation, we aim to drive efficiency, diversity, and sustainability across the supply chain while ensuring that the human workforce remains an integral part of the process.”

The event also highlighted the importance of diversity in the supply chain, aligning with Greendzine’s #Diversity and #MOPTro campaign. The MOPTro products are designed to empower employees with user-friendly technology that enhances their capabilities and reduces physical strain, promoting a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Delegates, participants, and exhibitors at the event agreed that sustainability is crucial for business growth, and electric vehicles must be an integral part of their sustainability goals. Greendzine’s MOPTro products address this need by offering eco-friendly solutions that reduce the carbon footprint of logistics operations.

The company’s solutions have been proven to reduce attrition, increase productivity, and lower operational costs – the three key drivers for implementing new technology and automation solutions in the workplace. As the Indian warehousing industry is poised for double-digit growth over the next five years, with the average warehouse size increasing from 30,000 sq. ft. to 50,000 sq. ft., Greendzine is well-positioned to support this growth with its MOPTro products and Manomation philosophy.

For more information about Greendzine Technologies, the MOPTro product line, and the Manomation campaign, visit www.moptro.com.