3 Students from Jaipur qualifies for National Level World Robotics Olympiad 2024

A team of three students from Ryan Edunation Jaipur emerged as winners in Regional Round of the World Robotics Olympiad (WRO) 2024 and qualified for the National Level. The event is being organized by National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India in collaboration with India STEM Foundation (ISF) showcased the innovative spirit and technical prowess of young minds across the region.

World Robot Olympiad Association is an independent non-profit organization based in Singapore dedicated to promoting STEM education world-wide via robotics competitions. The students selected in National Level, will get a chance to participate in The World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Championship to be held at Turkey.

The School team Future Farmers consisting of Ishana Agrawal and Anshit Sharma of Grade 8th and Aditya Bhadauriya of Grade 9th participated in the Future Innovators category under junior level, clinching the first position for their project competing against 800+ teams across the country in Level-1 securing National Rank 19. Through this project the students aims to revolutionize the traditional irrigation system by the implementation of Smart LPIS (Lateral Pivot Irrigation System). Smart LPOS utilizes a mechanized approach, where a series of pipes supported by wheeled towers pivot up and down a central line, efficiently distributing water across the entire field.

The team was mentored by Mr. Virender Shekhawat, Innovation Lab Trainer, and Ms. Monica Saxena, IT Teacher. Their guidance and the students’ dedication led to this remarkable achievement.

Ryan Edunation School’s commitment to development in innovation and excellence in STEM has played a crucial role in this success. The state-of-the-art robotics lab, expert mentorship programs, and emphasis on hands-on learning experiences at the school provided the tools and knowledge for the students to be successful in such a prestigious competition.

From introductory classes to the more advanced, the school’s curriculum has been key to giving students a feel for robotics and engineering by integrating state-of-the-art technology with hands-on applications of theoretical concepts.

Speaking about student’s achievement Mr. Baharul Islam, Principal of Ryan Edunation School Jaipur said, “We are immensely proud of Ishana, Anshit, and Aditya. Their success is a testament to our school’s commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and excellence in STEM education. We wish them the very best for the National Finals.”

This achievement underscores Ryan Edunation’s dedication to STEM education and its role in nurturing young talen. The students’ success in designing, building, and programming a complex model demonstrates the school’s focus on fostering innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Ryan Edunation continues to prepare its students for future challenges in an ever-evolving technological landscape, achievements like this serve as inspiration for all students to make significant contributions to the fields of science, technology, and engineering.