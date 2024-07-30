Intermountain Health Celebrates Opening of 40MW Solar Farm to Supply Energy for Hospitals/Clinics

Castle Solar Farm in Huntington, UT, which will provide power for Intermountain Health hospitals, clinics, and other facilities.

In a major advancement in its sustainability efforts, Intermountain Health is celebrating the opening of the Castle Solar Farm in Huntington, UT. The project will provide power for several Intermountain hospitals, clinics, and other facilities and result in a cost savings of more than $500,000 annually.

The 40-megawatt solar farm, which Intermountain Health has contracted to provide 20 megawatts, is located 140 miles southeast of Salt Lake City and will produce enough electricity to offset the total annual use of 17 Intermountain Health facilities, including nine hospitals.

The project will supply Intermountain Health with renewable electricity for the next 20 years.

“This is one of the biggest sustainability investments we’ve ever made, and we will be seeing benefits for decades to come,” said Eric Liston, vice president of clinical services for Intermountain Health. “By making a cleaner environment in the communities that we serve, Intermountain is helping our patients live the healthiest lives possible.”

Hospitals use large amounts of electricity due to the number of services and equipment that are operated 24/7 year-round. The amount of greenhouse gas emissions avoided by Intermountain switching to solar is the equivalent of removing 6,400 cars from the road.

The solar farm project is a result of a partnership with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), which constructed the solar farm and will own and operate the site.

“Castle Solar marks the third project that DESRI has constructed in Emery County,” noted Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI. “Our team is thrilled that Castle is now delivering renewable energy to PacifiCorp, the University of Utah, and Intermountain Health. Despite supply chain constraints in the past few years, we are glad to continue to deliver new projects for our partners.”

Rocky Mountain Power will provide the transmission to the grid for the electricity generated at the solar plant.

These types of projects are made possible through an innovative program at the utility company that allows large energy companies to purchase renewable energy and generate on their behalf.

