Get Educated at Georgia Vegfest

Atlanta, GA – June 26, 2024 – Georgia Vegfest is back at the Atlanta Expo North on August 25 for an inclusive family friendly fun festival. The event is produced by the group behind Vegfest Expos, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based out of Wake Forest, NC and Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit founded in 2004 and based in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina. The festival is presented by Full Circle Farm Sanctuary out of Warm Springs, Georgia.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors, A Peace of Soul from Columbia, SC, Juiiced Up Reesy from Charlotte, NC, traveling from Memphis, TN is Imagine Vegan Cafe, and the children will be entertained by book readings by Debra J. Mines, while being entertained by our Hostess, Mz. Jazzy and our DJ spinning the tunes while the children (and adults) play in our Family Fun Zone. Over 75 vendors, including food trucks outside, will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor live map can be found on our website, vegfestexpos.com/georgia-vegfest/.

Education has been a staple at this event and that’s why we are including a full day of educators during the festival, featuring septuagenarian athlete, Dr. Akil Taher, author and vegan athlete Robert Cheeke, nutritionist and author Gigi Carter, and brain fitness and certified functional wellness coach Judy Hahn. The variety of topics featured will include health, climate, and the animals. The speakers start at 11:00am and go through the end of the event.

Atlanta is one of our favorite cities. “Atlanta Expo North gives us room to grow,” Helene Greenberg shares. “We have the space for yoga, speakers, vendors, and our family fun zone and enough space for a huge crowd too.”

Georgia Vegfest will take place indoors, from 11am to 5pm at Atlanta Expo North, 3650 Jonesboro Rd SE, North Building, Atlanta, GA 30354. Parking is free.

Admission is $10 with an option to get our VIP and VIP PLUS, and Swag Bag options. Attendees are encouraged to get their tickets ahead of the festival to assist our vendors with how much to bring/prepare. For $25, you can get a VIP ticket and receive an upgraded goodie bag of samples, 25 entries into our raffle to win cool prizes from our sponsors, and first entry to the venue at 10:30am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat, our VIP PLUS is $35 and includes a reusable bag (unfilled and different from the VIP bags) and shirt. Donate or spend $10 or more at the Vegfest booth and receive a free swag bag, swag bags are $15 ahead of the event. All are welcome to our events and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items. Water, provided by our water sponsor, Vital Water Flow Co, will be available for purchase ahead and at the festival. Help us reduce the amount of plastic by bringing your own bottle to fill for $3 or use our compostable cup for $5 and get unlimited alkaline water for the duration of the festival.

vegfestexpos.com

