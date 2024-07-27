MESA, Ariz. – July 24, 2024 – PRLog — FarSuperior Politics Announces Endorsement of Candidates for November 2024 in Arizona

FarSuperior Politics, a non-partisan political advisory group based in Mesa, Arizona, has unveiled its recommended roster of political candidates for the November 2024 election. Endorsements by Jim O’Connor, Chairman of the Arizona Corporation Commission, and Suzanne Sharer, Chair of FarSuperior Politics, highlight candidates committed to restoring unity and conservative values in the state.

The list has been thoroughly vetted by reputable organizations, ensuring voters can make informed decisions.

– FarSuperior Politics, a non-partisan political advisory, educational and accountability organization with a focus on conservative values, proudly announces its recommended slate of candidates for the November 2024 election within the State of Arizona. The endorsement list has been curated to spotlight candidates who exemplify a commitment to foundational unity, constitutional rights and conservative principles.

Jim O’Connor, Chairman of the Arizona Corporation Commission, and Director and Political Advisor with FarSuperior Politics, emphasized the significance of these endorsements: “These candidates are highly endorsed, qualified, and essential to bringing our state back to its foundational strength in unity and conservative values.”

Suzanne Sharer, Chair of FarSuperior Politics, further elaborated on the rigorous vetting process: “Our recommendations stem not only from our personal knowledge of these exceptional candidates but also from their thorough vetting by esteemed organizations such as the Center for Arizona Policy, iVoter Guide, and PIVOT. These organizations uphold the same values that FarSuperior Politics stands for.”

The endorsed candidates have been chosen for their dedication to conservative principles and their potential to lead Arizona toward a prosperous future. Voters are encouraged to review the “Recommendation List” az2024list.pdf (farsuperiorpolitics.com) (https://farsuperiorpolitics.com/ az2024list.pdf) and engage with these candidates through support and inquiries. FarSuperior Politics urges all eligible voters to cast their ballots in favor of these individuals, contributing to Arizona’s leadership in conservative and responsible governance.

FarSuperior Politics was established with the mission of restoring accountability in the political arena and educating voters on their rights and options. As a non-partisan organized co-operative covering local, state, and federal elections and legislation, FarSuperior Politics is dedicated to upholding the truth, the Federal and State constitutions, and the right to vote for all legal citizens of the United States.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Suzanne Sharer

Chairman, FarSuperior Politics

4711 E. Falcon Drive Suite 252

Mesa, AZ 85215

Phone: 602-690-6200

Email: Board@FarSuperiorPolitics.com

Website: www.FarSuperiorPolitics.com

Community Site: www.FarSuperior.com