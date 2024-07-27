Dedeaux Properties Acquires Ground Lease Under New Rialto, CA Industrial Development

Rialto Village

LOS ANGELES – July 25, 2024 – PRLog — Dedeaux Properties (Dedeaux) and joint venture partner Basis Investment Group (BIG) have acquired for $12.8 million, the fee-simple interest in the land under Rialto Village, its recently completed 83,272-square- foot high velocity warehouse building in Rialto, CA.

In February 2023, the Dedeaux-led joint venture entered into an initial ground-lease development with the seller Newmark Merrill, to construct the industrial facility on a 3.87-acre parcel located at 1505 S. Willow Avenue, with an option to buy out the ground lease. Located within the Gateway Specific zoning designation, Rialto Village is surrounded by retail and mixed-use establishments.

Rialto Village is a concrete tilt-up building featuring 32-foot clear ceiling heights, 17 dock high doors, one grade level door, a 125-foot secured truck court and 5,490 square feet of office space. Rialto Village sits in an infill pocket of Rialto adjacent to the Union Pacific Colton Intermodal Yard which provides rail service between Southern California and Chicago. Rialto Village is also one-half mile from the I-10 /I-215 interchange, key truck routes serving all of Southern California and the Western United States.

Rialto is located in the geographic center of the Inland Empire, Southern California’s import distribution hub and one of the most important warehousing regions in the United States. In a Spring 2024 report published by the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont Mckenna College, approximately “40% of the nation’s goods in 2022 travelled through the Inland Empire at some point during transit from domestic manufacture or foreign import to final destination.” To meet this demand the Inland Empire has seen the development of approximately 30 million square feet in new large and mid-scale e-commerce distribution warehouses since 2021. Despite the increase in inventory, the region’s vacancy rate of 1.4% is one of the lowest rates nationally.

Dedeaux Properties is one of the most active developers and investors in logistics-oriented facilities in Southern California. Over the last year the firm has delivered more than one million square feet of best-in-class warehouse/distribution, truck terminals, trailer yards, and cold storage facilities throughout the Inland Empire, Kern County and Orange County.

“This project further highlights our commitment to high-quality, strategically located logistics space in our target markets like Rialto and the entire Inland Empire,” said Dedeaux Chief Investment Officer Matt Evans.

“As a thriving distribution hub, the Inland Empire presents a wealth of opportunities to offer the Southern California region, its residents, and beyond a solution to an increasing demand for a fast, efficient, and frictionless delivery process,” said Patrick Egenou, Co-Founder and Head of Asset Management at Basis Investment Group. “We’re proud to once again partner with Dedeaux to further bring projects such as Rialto Village to light.”

About Dedeaux Properties

Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties, LLC (http://www.dedeauxproperties.com) focuses on the investment and development of logistics-oriented properties and is affiliated with family-controlled DART Warehouse Corporation, a national full-service logistics provider founded in 1936. The company’s portfolio is currently in excess of over 13.5 million square feet. Dedeaux Properties is committed to serving the needs of existing customers while selectively acquiring strategically located sites for speculative development including high-velocity distribution warehouses, cross dock truck terminals, and trailer yards (IOS). In addition to a portfolio of approximately six million square feet of industrial space, Dedeaux Properties has an active pipeline of more than two million square feet.

About Basis Investment Group

Basis Investment Group (www.basisinvgroup.com) is a diversified commercial real estate investment platform investing across the capital stack throughout the United States. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Irvine, CA, Basis has successfully closed over $7 billion in transactions across multiple strategies and asset classes. Basis Investment Management Group is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Basis, a certified Minority and Woman-Owned Business (MWBE), focuses primarily on investments in the middle markets where it has deep relationships. Basis originates and acquires fixed rate senior mortgage loans, bridge loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, structured equity, common equity and B-piece investments.

