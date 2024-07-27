ASA Announces Shane Miller, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

Shane Miller, ASA
HERNDON, Va. – July 23, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Shane Miller, ASA, as ASA’s Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.
Shane has been a member of ASA since 2007. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as secretary, treasurer, and membership chair for ASA’s Australia chapter, as well as serving on ASA’s board of examiners and machinery & technical specialties discipline committees.
Outside of his leadership within ASA, Shane is Head of Equipment Management & Advisory at Commonwealth Bank.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria.