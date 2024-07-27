L-Tron’s OSCR360 Team to Exhibit at the 20th Annual National School Safety Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. – July 23, 2024 – PRLog — L-Tron’s OSCR360 team will be attending and exhibiting at the 20th annual National School Safety Conference in Orlando, FL from July 29 – August 2. The conference will feature the 36th annual D.A.R.E. International Training Conference and will focus on best practices and innovations in school and university safety. L-Tron’s Julianne Pangal and Gabrielle Struzik will be available throughout this year’s event to share the OSCR360 System with attendees.

The 20th Annual National School Safety Conference is geared toward school and safety professionals including; school administrators and educators, law enforcement, school security directors, emergency management teams, school crisis teams, DARE officers, community leaders, school resource officers and even parents/students.

A featured conference presentation, called “The Final Walk: A Detailed Look at Florida’s Largest School Mass Murder from Beginning to End,” will highlight the wisdom and perspectives of six notable guest speakers. Additional presentations will focus on the topics of extracurricular event security, school safety leadership, and steps schools must take to protect students and staff.

About OSCR360

This year will mark the 3rd national conference hosted by School Safety 911 that the L-Tron team has attended. The team will be available throughout the event to share the patented OSCR360 System for School Safety and Emergency Preparedness. (https://www.l- tron.com/resource- page/school- safety-and-em…)

OSCR360 assists schools with preparing, planning and training for any emergency or event. The system acts a container to organize and present all of your emergency response plans. Utilize the system for tabletop training exercises, incorporate your current emergency response plans and share OSCR360 projects with stakeholders (parents, teachers, students, administrators) . Within the OSCR360 software, note points of interest (POIs) campus wide, such as emergency exits, security cameras, medical equipment, utility access and shut offs, and any notable security features.

For more about the conference, and to register, please visit School Safety Conference Attendee – School Safety Advocacy Council (schoolsafety911.org) (https://schoolsafety911.org/ schoolsafety/ ).

About L-Tron

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with government and public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from their feedback. We proudly support school districts, higher education establishments, and law enforcement agencies in the pursuit of school safety and security. “Your Success is our Purpose.”