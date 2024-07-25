New Cardiac Rehab Clinic at Intermountain Riverton Hospital – Heart Care Close to Home

Intermountain Health Opens New Cardiac Rehab Clinic at Riverton Hospital for Heart Patients Living in Southwest Salt Lake Valley

Residents living in the fast-growing communities in southwest Salt Lake Valley, as well as surrounding areas now have access to world-class heart rehabilitation services close to home thanks to a new cardiovascular rehab center at Intermountain Riverton Hospital.

The new cardiac rehabilitation clinic at the hospital will provide patients living in the area easy access to critical services closer to their homes. This will be particularly impactful as patients living in the area navigate their path to recovery following a cardiac event, such as a heart transplant, stent placement, or heart attack.

“We’re very excited to offer this service to residents living in this part of Salt Lake Valley to enhance their access to critically important services, such as cardiac rehab, which is vital to heart patients,” said Breno Rodrigues, PT, DPT, manager of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation for Intermountain Health.

“Our staff’s expertise, along with the clinic’s state-of-the-art technology, will assist patients in regaining their active lifestyle. Cardiac Rehab offers a completely monitored and safe environment during exercise that allows for patients to gain strength, confidence, and knowledge of their full potential as part of their recovery journey,” Rodrigues added.

Following a heart attack, angina, heart surgery or other heart-related events, cardiac rehabilitation (or cardiac rehab for short) takes place in a monitored, supervised, clinical setting, where participants receive coaching and education on exercise guidelines, medication, nutrition, stress management, heart failure and weight training.

Trained exercise specialists monitor the patient’s heart rate and rhythm, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and symptoms as they design an exercise program that is appropriate for their situation.

Research has shown that patients sometimes need reassurance to trust their heart again after surgery or a heart procedure. Cardiac rehab helps patients improve their overall health, lower risk of future heart-related problems and regain the highest quality of life possible.

Cardiac Rehab has been shown to substantially reduce the risk of death for individuals who have received a qualifying diagnosis or cardiac procedure.

People who attend cardiac rehabilitation programs live longer and are less likely to have a heart attack. Cardiac rehabilitation reduces the chances of being re-hospitalized, helps patients recover strength, and builds skills in managing medications and activities. Participants in cardiac rehabilitation are less likely to feel depressed.

For more information, please see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/riverton-hospital/heart-vascular or call 801-507-3500. Intermountain Riverton Hospital is located at 3741 West 12600 South in Riverton, Utah.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.