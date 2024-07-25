Bidmii Survey Reveals Canadians’ Trust Levels in Building Professionals: Electricians and Plumbers Top the List

A recent national survey conducted by Bidmii has unveiled surprising insights into Canadians’ trust levels in various building professionals. The results paint a complex picture of consumer confidence in the home renovation and construction industry.

Key Findings:

Electricians (46.60%) and Plumbers (41.80%) emerge as the most trusted building professionals among Canadians. Architects (35.40%) and Painters (33.40%) follow as the next most trusted professionals. General Contractors, crucial for managing larger projects, are trusted by only 28.60% of respondents. Alarmingly, 18.80% of respondents indicated they do not trust any of the listed building professionals.

The survey, which asked respondents to select all building professionals they trust, revealed varying levels of confidence across different trades:

Roofers (31.60%) and Building Engineers (30.00%) garnered moderate trust levels.

Flooring Installers (28.00%), Drywallers (27.00%), and Landscapers (25.40%) fell in the middle range.

Stone Masons, Tilers, and Millworkers (all around 22%) were among the least trusted professionals.

“These findings highlight a significant trust deficit in the Canadian home improvement industry,” says Jon Christensen, CEO of Bidmii. “While it’s encouraging to see high trust levels for electricians and plumbers, the fact that nearly one in five Canadians don’t trust any building professionals is deeply concerning. It underscores the urgent need for increased transparency and accountability across all trades.”

The survey results suggest that Canadians tend to trust professionals dealing with critical home systems (electrical and plumbing) more than those involved in aesthetic or structural work. This could be due to the perceived complexity and potential safety implications of electrical and plumbing work.

“At Bidmii, we’re committed to bridging this trust gap,” Christensen added. “Our platform’s trust-holding system and purchase-verified reviews aim to boost confidence in all building professionals, from electricians to general contractors. We believe that by promoting transparency and accountability, we can help rebuild trust across the entire industry.”

For a comprehensive analysis of the survey results and their implications for the Canadian renovation industry, the full report is available on the Bidmii website at: https://bidmii.com/m/blog-posts/canadian-renovation-industry-in-crisis-survey-exposes-widespread-issues-and-eroding-trust

Methodology

This survey was conducted using Pollfish’s Organic Sampling methodology, which utilises Random Device Engagement (RDE) to deliver surveys to real consumers through partner apps. This approach ensures targeted and randomised sampling, reaching respondents in their natural mobile environments. Pollfish’s AI-driven fraud prevention and transparent demographic reporting provide high-quality, representative data.

For access to the raw data from this survey, please visit: https://www.pollfish.com/dashboard/results/390078125/1851761997

About Bidmii International Inc.

Bidmii is a Toronto-based tech start-up dedicated to revolutionising the home improvement industry by making it easy for homeowners to find contractors quickly and pay for their services securely. They provide an online marketplace where homeowners can easily search for contractors based on price, ratings, reviews and more. Their payment protection system ensures that customers receive the services they pay for, as well as access to an embedded financing solution. With Bidmii, home improvement projects are now easier and more affordable than ever.

For more information about Bidmii, please visit https://bidmii.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.