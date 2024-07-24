Aurionpro Solutions Kicks Off FY25 with Impressive Q1 Results, Achieves 41% YoY PAT Growth, Revenue Grew 32% YoY to INR 262 Cr

Aurionpro Solutions Limited (BSE: 532668) (NSE: AURIONPRO) today, announced its audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. With a stellar first quarter performance, the company is poised for a strong growth year ahead.

Consolidated Financial Performance for Q1FY25 v/s Q1FY24 · Revenue: Rs. 262 crore v/s. Rs. 199 crore [á 32%] · EBITDA: Rs. 56 crore v/s. Rs. 44 crore [á 27%] · PAT: Rs. 45 crore v/s. Rs. 32 crore [á 41%] Consolidated Financial Performance for Q1FY25 v/s Q4FY24 · Revenue: Rs. 262 crore v/s. Rs. 247 crore [á 6%] · EBITDA: Rs. 56 crore v/s. Rs. 53 crore [á6%] · PAT: Rs. 45 crore v/s. Rs. 39 crore [á13%]

*All numbers have been rounded off

Results Highlights:

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 262 Cr, a significant increase of 32% YoY basis and 6% QoQ basis

EBITDA for Q1FY25 stood at Rs. 56 Cr as compared to INR 44 Cr in Q1FY24, a growth of 27% on a YoY basis and 6% on a QoQ basis. EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 21.22%

PAT for Q1FY25 stood at Rs. 45 Cr, which is a growth of 41% YoY basis and 13% QoQ basis.

PAT margins for the quarter stood at 17%

Operational Highlights:

Banking & Fintech

Integro Technologies, secured a new order from the largest bank in Myanmar for the license and implementation of SME lending operations.

Aurionpro Payment Solutions Private Limited (Aurionpro Payments), a subsidiary of Aurionpro, received final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator, through its payments brand “AuroPay”

Aurionpro signed deals for installation and implementation of co-engineered IP (Portal) for two international clients in Vietnam

One of the largest Islamic banks in Malaysia selected Integro SmartLender Commercial LOS for its Corporate customers, signing as multiyear contract with Integro Technologies.

Technology Innovation Group

Aurionpro Transit, a subsidiary of Aurionpro, facilitated the integration of its app-based and ORS ticketing solution with Google Wallet

Fime, a leading provider of consulting and testing services for payment systems and Aurionpro Transit, an Aurionpro subsidiary and a global leader in transit ticketing solutions, announced strategic collaboration to explore opportunities in the field of transit ticketing, payments, and fare collection projects worldwide

Aurionpro wins significant deals in Data Centre segment, which includes multiple implementation orders with Webwerks and an order with one of the largest financial and e-governance service provider in India

Management Commentary

Mr. Ashish Rai, Vice-Chairman & CEO commented:

We are pleased to report Q1 results which underline the continued growth momentum in the business and reinforce our confidence in the longer-term strategy for each of our segments. We continue to maintain a high growth trajectory for 16th consecutive quarter, beginning this year on a strong note. Group revenue for Q1 grew by 32% and PAT by 41% respectively. Our businesses continue to get stronger relative to peers in the market and we continue to see broad-based and sustainable growth across our chosen sectors. It gives us great pride to see that our customer base continues to expand meaningfully and now exceeds 300 clients. This growth is driven by significant expansion in demand for our offerings as well as our expanding sales channels and strategic partnerships with large global technology players. Our continued large wins, especially on the global stage keep enhancing our position as a competitive, world-class partner of choice with cutting edge, top-tier solutions and highly mature delivery capability.

The last quarter was particularly eventful in terms of successful execution across three important, long term strategic initiatives. We successfully raised additional capital, and it was particularly gratifying to welcome prominent global and Indian institutions to come and join our mission to build a global products and platforms player rooted in India. We also concluded the acquisition of Arya.ai, which is a significant part of our strategy to create a Global Enterprise AI player sharply focused on creating next generation AI offerings for Banks and Insurers globally. We were also pleased to receive final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for our online payment aggregator business. This approval will significantly enhance our capabilities and improve business economics in our chosen payment segments. It is not common in our industry to execute with precision on such diverse and significant strategic initiatives and it gives us great confidence in the depth and quality of the talent that we have built up and a culture of disciplined execution that makes Aurionpro stand out in the industry today.

Our key businesses continue to demonstrate strong momentum. We have maintained our sales momentum in banking and continue to execute on a very significant pipeline across Asia, India and US. The Technology Innovation Group continues to see orderbook and pipeline momentum driven by significant client spend especially in smart transit and data center spaces. We remain deeply grateful to our shareholders for their steadfast support in this journey. In appreciation, we are pleased to issue bonus shares which we hope will provide enhanced value for investors in Aurionpro. With our strong performance in Q1 and a positive outlook for the upcoming quarters, we feel we are well placed to deliver on our growth guidance of 30-35% for the full year.