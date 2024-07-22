NTT DATA and The Akshaya Patra Foundation inaugurate innovative government school facility in Lakshmipura, Bengaluru

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, announced the inauguration of a newly built government school in Lakshmipura, Bangalore. This project exemplifies their shared commitment to creating significant long-term social impact through enhanced learning environments and comprehensive nutrition programs for students.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri S. Muniraju, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Dasarahalli Assembly Constituency & President BJP Bengaluru Urban District; Guest of Honor Shri Vijay Bharadwaj, former Indian cricketer; alongside Aditya Afzulpurkar, Senior Vice President – Technology Infrastructure Services and Shri Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, who was joined by other CXOs of the foundation. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Dilip Kumar, Chief Digital Officer of NTT DATA, Inc., said, “Education is the key that unlocks doors of opportunity. This landmark NTT DATA school project with Akshaya Patra Foundation represents hope, possibility and the chance for every child to rise above their circumstances and reach their dreams. With this school initiative, we renew our committed to nurturing and empowering potential within the youth in our communities.”

Shri Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated, that “This initiative is a significant step towards realizing our vision of creating long-term social impact by enriching the learning environments of government school students, we are grateful for the support from NTT DATA and look forward to continuing our efforts in transforming educational landscapes.”

The project aligns with NTT DATA’s sustainability ambition to provide digital access and educational opportunities to 5 million young people and children from underprivileged areas worldwide by 2030. With the inauguration of this new school campus, NTT DATA has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming traditional educational infrastructures. Currently, the school serves 241 students, with a gender distribution of 131 boys and 110 girls, providing them with a nurturing environment to thrive academically and personally.

The newly constructed school has a host of innovative features that set it apart from conventional government school facilities, promoting not only academic excellence but also holistic student well-being.

Highlights of the new facility:

Innovative design: The school features a circular structure that maximizes energy efficiency and sustainability. The total built-up area stands at 902 square meters.

The school features a circular structure that maximizes energy efficiency and sustainability. The total built-up area stands at 902 square meters. Enhanced learning tools: Students have access to a computer lab and a well-stocked library, equipped with modern educational technologies.

Students have access to a computer lab and a well-stocked library, equipped with modern educational technologies. Health and nutrition: A kitchen garden on the premises allows students to participate in growing organic produce, encouraging healthy eating and sustainable living practices.

A kitchen garden on the premises allows students to participate in growing organic produce, encouraging healthy eating and sustainable living practices. Physical and security measures: The school is equipped with CCTV systems, modern toilet facilities, and extensive outdoor sports areas, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment.

The school is equipped with CCTV systems, modern toilet facilities, and extensive outdoor sports areas, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment. Water conservation: The inclusion of a rainwater harvesting system underlines the commitment to sustainability.

This initiative is another milestone in our journey towards creating educational spaces that foster learning, well-being, and growth among students in government schools. This innovative facility will set the benchmark for future projects. We are grateful for the continuous support from our partners and the community.