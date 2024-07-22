Viiva Expands its Smart Electromagnetic Invigorator Footprint in India, Launches Groundbreaking Terahertz Technology

Viiva India is proud to announce the launch of a new Viiva Experience Centre (EC) in Bengaluru and the unveiling of India’s first Terahertz technology, Viiva Discovery Station (VDS). As part of its expansion strategy to enhance its direct-to-consumer presence nationwide. The newly launched EC, situated in HSR Layout 8, Ground floor, service road, sector 6, HSR Layout, Bengaluru – 560 102 landmark: near the HSR BDA office.

The Viiva Experience Centers are specially designed to offer customers a comprehensive range of services under one roof. This landmark launch event marks the introduction of innovative Terahertz frequency technology, which promises miraculous health benefits and is set to revolutionize the health and wellness sector in India and globally.

Viiva’s magical products, such as the V-Power and Smart Electromagnetic Invigorator, are designed to enhance health and wellness. These groundbreaking products will be available for an exclusive experience at the newly inaugurated Viiva Discovery Station.

Mr. Bryann pillay – Co-founder (of viiva India), Mr. Willam Lung – Vice chairman, of viiva India, Mr. Cindie –president of Indian operations, and Mr. Steve Martin- Head of sales and marketing were well attended the event.

Addressing the media Mr. Darshan Chudgar – Founder of Viiva India, said “This momentous occasion and witness firsthand the revolutionary technology that Viiva is bringing to India. Experience the transformative power of Terahertz frequency and discover how Viiva’s innovative products can change health and wellness in India”.