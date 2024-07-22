Vantage Circle Celebrates Employee Well-being with Rani Bora’s Inspiring Talk

Vantage Circle, a leading employee engagement platform, held a transformative wellness talk show for its employees. The event featured Dr. Rani Bora, Mental Wealth coach, holistic psychiatrist, author and impactful speaker, dedicated to helping leaders and professionals discover mental resilience and well-being.

Rani Bora’s session, “Unlocking Innate Resilience: Building Balance and Experiencing Inner Peace in High-Pressure Environments,” covered vital aspects of mental wellness, including:

The distinction between mental health and mental wealth

Resilience as an innate gift we all possess

The one cause of mental ill health and the one solution

Mindfulness as a practice versus the space within

Understanding how the mind works and why it matters

The presentation concluded with an interactive Q&A session, providing employees with personalized insights and advice.

Dr. Rani Bora stated, “Resilience is not something we need to acquire; it is an innate gift that we all possess and can learn about. Understanding this can lead to profound changes in how we approach life’s challenges. Mindfulness isn’t just about practice; it’s about connecting with the space within us, fostering deeper self-awareness and peace.”

Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder and CTO of Vantage Circle, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “At Vantage Circle, we believe in nurturing not only the professional but also the personal well-being of our employees. This wellness talk by Rani Bora has provided invaluable insights and practical strategies to help our team thrive in all aspects of their lives.”

This wellness talk show is part of Vantage Circle’s commitment to prioritizing the mental and physical health of its employees, fostering a supportive and thriving work environment.