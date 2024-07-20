Hydrate With Fluids and Foods, Suggest Intermountain Health Experts

Water accounts for about 70 percent of a body’s composition, and can be replenished by water, fluids, and foods according to Intermountain Health dietitians.

As high summer temperatures continue, Intermountain health dietitians emphasize the importance of staying hydrated. But not just with fluids, but also through foods.

Water makes up about 70 percent of the body’s composition and plays crucial roles in good health, including lubricating joints, regulating body temperature, controlling blood pressure, transporting nutrients, and acting as a shock absorber during falls or injuries. It also enhances athletic performance.

“All beverages — especially water — fruits, vegetables, and even brothy soups can help the body stay hydrated in the summer heat,” said Tiana Barker, an Intermountain Health registered dietitian nutritionist. “The goal is to have 20 percent of your hydration come from water found in foods, and 80 percent from beverages, for optimal health.”

Fruits and vegetables with high water content include melons like honeydew and watermelon, grapes, pineapple, apples, pears, berries, spinach, and cucumbers.

“People should try to eat these kinds of foods every day during the summer months, especially if they plan to be active outside,” Barker advises.

Water can be lost through sweating, breathing during intense physical activity, or even talking. People need more fluids to stay hydrated in hot weather, especially if their diet is high in sodium or protein, regardless of the season.

Signs of dehydration include:

Thirst

Dizziness

Confusion

Fatigue

Dry skin/mouth

Reduced urination

Increased heart rate

Barker offers the following tips to stay hydrated:

Replace lost electrolytes. Electrolytes such as sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium, and magnesium are essential for fluid balance by helping pump fluid in and out of cells. Try sports and electrolyte drinks, or salty snacks like pretzels, crackers, and pickles, followed by a glass of water.

Drink enough water for your body weight and increase your intake during hot months and periods of increased activity. A good rule of thumb is to drink half your body weight in ounces each day. For example, a 150-pound person should drink 75 ounces, or about ten 8-ounce glasses of water daily.

Carry a water bottle, set drinking times, and monitor urine color (the clearer, the better).

For more information on healthy food choices and activities, visit intermountainhealth.org.

