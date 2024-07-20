GVA Real Estate Group Completes Sale of The Bromley in Granbury Texas

Under the leadership of Alan Stalcup, GVA Real Estate completed the successful transaction of The Bromley, a multifamily community in Granbury, Texas.

Constructed in 1982, The Bromley exemplifies quality living with its 18 two-story buildings offering one and two-bedroom units. Each apartment boasts modern amenities, including in-unit washers and dryers, cozy fireplaces, and granite countertops. Residents benefit from private outdoor spaces, such as fenced backyards, balconies, or patios, enhancing their living experience.

“We are pleased to complete the sale of The Bromley, a community that has thrived under our management,” says Alan Stalcup. “This transaction reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional real estate opportunities. Our success is driven by our dedication to creating vibrant, community-focused environments that enhance the lives of our residents.”

Located at 1525 2nd St, Granbury, TX 76048, The Bromley sits in the heart of Granbury, providing residents with easy access to essential services and entertainment. The community is within walking distance of Granbury Lakeside Center and Southtown Plaza, offering various shopping and dining options. Educational institutions, including Oak Woods Elementary, Weatherford College, and Tarleton University, are also conveniently nearby. The Bromley offers a range of community amenities designed to cater to diverse lifestyles.

Alan Stalcup, a visionary leader in the real estate sector, hails from Austin, Texas. Since founding GVA Real Estate Investments in 2015, Mr. Stalcup has been instrumental in transforming properties into vibrant, community-focused environments. His strategic leadership and commitment to a people-focused investment approach have garnered respect from both investors seeking tax-efficient passive income and professionals aspiring to elevate their real estate careers. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Stalcup holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and continues to drive innovation and growth within the real estate industry.

For more information about Adam Stalcup, please visit https://www.alanstalcup.com/.

