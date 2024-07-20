Libman Education Now Offers Online Training Materials in Coding of Diagnostic Radiology and Pain Management Services

As medical science continues to evolve with new imaging technologies and pain management services coming online at a rapid pace, the ability to get reimbursed for these services, accurately and defensibly, becomes ever more critical, said Melody Mulaik, MSHS, President of Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies. Coders and billers are an essential part of a healthcare organizations revenue cycle which, in turn, is essential to the ability of that organization to stay in business. Training these professionals to do their work efficiently ensures organizations are paid what they are owed and paid promptly.

The multi-part online and self-paced training provides a comprehensive approach to these critical coding and billing challenges:

Complete Diagnostic Radiology Coding encompasses nine detailed courses, each focused on different imaging modalities and critical aspects of radiology coding. From plain films to advanced PET scans and everything in between, these materials offer in-depth coverage of coding guidelines, specific reimbursement issues, and compliance fundamentals in diagnostic radiology.

Complete Pain Management Coding provides seven detailed courses, covering a full spectrum of pain management coding topics. The package includes instruction in application of ICD-10-CM plus coding of E/M services for spinal procedures, nerve blocks, and advanced device implants.

RCCS is well known in our industry and the quality of their detailed training materials is appreciated by coders, billers, and managers who understand the importance of in-depth and specific training in these areas, said Susan Pepple, President of Libman Education. We appreciate RCCS partnering with us to expand awareness of their product and reach additional organizations and learners.

ABOUT REVENUE CYCLE CODING STRATEGIES (RCCS)

Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies provides solutions for consulting, documentation review, coding, revenue optimization, education, resources, and custom services across most specialties. Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies medical coding courses provide the in-depth information necessary for correct coding and billing of radiation oncology, diagnostic radiology, and pain management procedures. Courses are up-to-date on code changes, guidelines, requirements and other areas of concern. https://rccsinc.com

ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION

For over a decade, Libman Education has been recognized as the trusted resource providing workforce-ready training on Medical Record Coding for individual HIM professionals and their employers. Libman Education offers a catalog of over 60 proprietary online training titles and courses written by other education providers carefully selected and curated to be the best. More than 12,000 persons enroll annually in Libman Educations WebinarPlus self-paced online courses written by leading industry experts. Our focus is on coding from beginner to advanced (ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT), as well as coding credential prep (both AHIMA and AAPC), and other topics where in-depth specialized knowledge of relevant coding systems and their application is essential (Auditing, CDI, HCCs, Reimbursement, Interventional Radiology & Cardiovascular Surgery, Long Term Acute Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Inpatient Rehabilitation, ProFee, and Pediatrics). www.libmaneducation.com

