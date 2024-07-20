Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cocaine worth about $800,000 (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cocaine worth about $800,000 (with photo) ****************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs on July 18 seized about one kilogram of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about $800,000 at Hong Kong International Airport.



Through risk assessment, Customs on that day inspected an air parcel, declared as carrying gifts and arriving in Hong Kong from Mexico, at Hong Kong International Airport. Upon inspection, Customs officers found that the parcel had about 1kg of suspected cocaine concealed inside.



After follow-up investigations, Customs officers conducted a controlled delivery operation yesterday (July 19) in Mong Kok and arrested a male consignee, aged 49. The arrested person has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and he will appear at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on July 22.



Customs will continue to step up enforcement against drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department also reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002/).