Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kwun Tong (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Kwun Tong (with photo) ***************************************************************



Police today (July 20) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kwun Tong.

Chow Wai-cheung, aged 33, went missing after he left his residence in Kai Tin Estate on July 18 morning. His family made a report to Police yesterday (July 19).

He is about 1.8 metres tall and of medium build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a grey crossbody bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0335 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.