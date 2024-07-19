Hong Kong – LegCo Members meet with members of Tuen Mun and Wong Tai Sin District Councils (with photos)

LegCo Members meet with members of Tuen Mun and Wong Tai Sin District Councils (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) Members met with the new term Tuen Mun District Council (DC) and Wong Tai Sin DC members at the LegCo Complex today (July 19). This was the second meeting held between LegCo and the DCs after the improvement of the district governance system. They discussed and exchanged views on issues closely related to people’s livelihood.



During the meeting with the Tuen Mun DC, LegCo Members discussed and exchanged views with DC members on various issues, including the developments and planning for ancillary facilities of transport infrastructure in the district, and utilising smart technologies and big data to improve traffic diversion so as to alleviate frequent congestion on major roads; and facilitating the transformation of industrial buildings and capitalising the geographical advantages of Tuen Mun for the development of various purposes to drive local employment for Tuen Mun residents. They also discussed the strengthening of waste and food waste recycling services in the district as well as stepping up publicity and education, and the support on waste recycling in rural areas, with a view to assisting the public to reduce waste at source.



The meeting was convened by Mr Holden Chow Ho-ding. A total of 21 Members attended the meeting including Dr Lo Wai-kwok, Mr Chan Chun-ying, Mr Luk Chung-hung, Mr Lau Kwok-fan, Dr Hoey Simon Lee, Mr Lee Chun-keung, Mr Chau Siu-chung, Dr Chow Man-kong, Mr Andrew Lam, Ms Chan Yuet-ming, Mr Chan Yung, Mr Chan Siu-hung, Ms Lillian Kwok, Mr Benson Luk, Mr Yang Wing-kit, Reverend Canon Peter Douglas Koon, Mr Tang Fei, Mr Lai Tung-kwok, Mr Louis Loong and Dr Tang Yueheng.



As for the meeting with the Wong Tai Sin DC, LegCo Members discussed and exchanged views with DC members on various issues, including measures to prevent large-scale flooding in the Wong Tai Sin district so as to scale-up its capability in coping with extreme weather; the promotion of long-term development of the local economy, capitalising the strong religious overtones of the district so as to develop Wong Tai Sin into a religious-themed area and implement the concept of “tourism is everywhere in Hong Kong”, at the same time highlighting local characteristics when organising activities in the district to attract the participation of more residents and tourists. They also discussed the redevelopment study for Choi Hung Estate and exchanged views on the overall estate design, facilities, etc, in an effort to improve the living environment of the estate.



The meeting was convened by Dr Starry Lee. A total of 18 Members attended the meeting including Mr Paul Tse, Mr Ma Fung-kwok, Dr Lo Wai-kwok, Mr Jimmy Ng, Mr Lee Chun-keung, Mr Yiu Pak-leung, Dr Wendy Hong, Mr Kenneth Leung, Ms Chan Hoi-yan, Ms Lillian Kwok, Mr Benson Luk, Mr Kingsley Wong, Mr Yang Wing-kit, Reverend Canon Peter Douglas Koon, Mr Tang Ka-piu, Dr Ngan Man-yu and Mr Yim Kong.