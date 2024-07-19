Hong Kong – HKSAR Government highly concerned about Microsoft system outage

HKSAR Government highly concerned about Microsoft system outage ***************************************************************



The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is highly concerned about the massive technical outage of Microsoft system today (July 19) and has assigned the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration (DCS) to monitor the situation. The DCS has asked government departments to closely keep in view developments under their purview and be prepared to make prompt response as well as immediate reports where necessary. The DCS will also give instructions as necessary.

The operation of government systems has remained normal and no incident report is received from departments in relation to their systems (including critical infrastructures under their purview). As regards individual airlines whose systems are affected by the Microsoft system outage, the Hong Kong International Airport has immediately activated the emergency response system to minimise the impact of the incident on travellers.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer has communicated with Microsoft and urged the company to release solution to the public and provide support to affected users as soon as possible.