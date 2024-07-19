Grow Strengthens Its Infrastructure with New UK Data Centre – A Leap Forward in Data Technology

Storing data within the UK allows businesses to maintain control over their physical location, ensuring compliance with local regulations and sovereignty laws. This migration safeguards against external jurisdiction, providing peace of mind for organizations managing sensitive information.

Grow, with its UK Data Centre, follows the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ensuring transparent and secure data handling. With robust encryption, access controls, and regular audits, it promotes a sense of trust and privacy, essential for businesses navigating the complex landscape of data protection.

By reducing network routes, the UK Data Centre significantly improves response times, making the Grow platform up to 4x faster. This reduction in latency enhances the overall performance, enabling quicker data processing and analysis, which is undeniable for timely decision-making.

Grow utilizes AWS regions, specifically AWS us-east-1 and AWS EU-west-2 (London). Each customer is isolated to their own account-specific database, avoiding multi-tenancy. The centres job processors, which handle platform data integrations, are region-specific. It means customer data, excluding specific metadata, remains within the region, even in transit, ensuring maximum data security and compliance.

With a series of over 100 popular native data connectors, this UK BI software ensures seamless connections with Google BigQuery, PostgreSQL, MySQL, HubSpot, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Google Analytics, and many more.

Unlike many BI tools, grow supports unlimited users without any additional charges, leaving the users with a single source of truth for entire teams with appropriate permission levels.

With the launch of a secure and UK-compliant Data Centre, Grow has reinforced its dedication to always providing accessible and high-performing data solutions. Maintaining its stronghold as a global leader in BI and data analytics, the no-code full-stack platform is sure to make some waves in the coming years!

###