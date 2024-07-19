The Grove at San Marcos: Revolutionizing Off-Campus Housing for TXST Students

Each apartment at The Grove is designed with students in mind, offering private bedrooms and bathrooms, modern furnishings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. The Grove also prioritizes convenience and comfort with utilities included in the lease and a fully-furnished setup for every home.

Beyond individual apartments, The Grove fosters a thriving community with an array of amenities. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a study lounge, basketball and volleyball courts, a dog park, and a coffee bar. The Grove also hosts regular social events, ensuring students have ample opportunities to connect with their peers and build lasting friendships.

For more information about The Grove at San Marcos’ student housing and apartments, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (737) 232-5658.

Company name: The Grove at San Marcos

Address: 1150 River Ridge Parkway

City: San Marcos

State: Texas

Zip code: 78666

Phone number: (737) 232-5658

