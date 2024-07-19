Advanta IRA Announces Relocation to New Corporate Office in Clearwater, FL

“This is a great move for us,” said Jack Callahan, Founder of Advanta IRA. “Our relocation reflects our commitment to our clients and our continued growth. The new office space will allow us to better serve our clients and provide our team with enhanced facilities to support our expansion.”

The new office, located at 4790 140th Ave. N., Clearwater, FL, boasts more than double the space of their previous location, accommodating Advanta IRA’s growing team and client base. The Clearwater location offers increased accessibility and convenience for clients, partners, and staff.

Advanta IRA specializes in providing self-directed retirement plans that empower individuals to invest in alternative assets such as real estate, private equity, precious metals, and more. With over 20 years of experience, Advanta IRA provides one-on-one assistance to clients who diversify their retirement portfolios and achieve their financial goals through self-directed investing.

The move to the new office will not disrupt any services, and Advanta IRA will continue to operate at full capacity during the transition. Clients and partners are invited to visit the new location and experience the enhanced facilities and services after July 8, 2024.

For more information about the move or to schedule a visit, please contact Rachael Moore at 800-425-0653, ext. 1149, or via email at RMoore ( @ ) AdvantaIRA dot com dot

About Advanta IRA

Advanta IRA is a leading provider of self-directed IRA services, offering clients the opportunity to invest in alternative assets such as real estate, private equity, precious metals, and more. Founded in 2003, Advanta IRA is committed to delivering exceptional service and empowering clients to diversify their retirement portfolios. For more information, visit www.AdvantaIRA.com.

