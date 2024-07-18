Sunstone’s Groundbreaking ‘Placement Accountability Program’(PAP) Sets New Standards for Accountable Education and Student Success

Sunstone is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Placement Accountability Program (PAP), designed to bridge the gap between education and employability. In partnership with over 35+ colleges and universities across India, Sunstone is committed to transforming students into professionals who stand out to employers.

In today’s rapidly evolving world, education must transcend theoretical learning to incorporate practical experiences that directly translate into valuable job opportunities. There is a strong need to make education more accountable and outcome driven. Sunstone is pioneering this change with its Placement Accountability Program which is offered through Sunstone School of Management (SSM) and Sunstone School of Technology (SST). Industry ready tech degree programs like MCA, BCA & B.Tech and management degree programs like MBA & BBA are offered at 35+ leading higher education institutions nationwide with Sunstone’s Placement Accountability Program.

The cornerstone of PAP is a unique promise: “Get Placed or Get 100% Fee Back.” This program guarantees multiple placement opportunities, comprehensive pre-placement support, and training for job applications in over 50 domains, ensuring every student has a clear pathway to a successful career.

Ankur Jain, Co-founder & CBO of Sunstone, emphasizes, “Our goal is to provide exceptional learning experiences and make education accountable for students across India. Placement Accountability Program is among the most student-friendly placement policies in the industry, showcasing Sunstone’s dedication to student success. With a track record of placing over 5,000+ students, Sunstone is committed to transforming India’s workforce.’.

Sunstone students have access to 1200 + recruiters and 3000+ unique job roles across diverse sectors like technology, finance, marketing, operations, and more, ensuring they find roles that suit their skills and ambitions. The placements offered are on par with those of top institutions, demonstrating the high quality of education and industry readiness of Sunstone’s students.

Students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities often encounter difficulties accessing job opportunities, as top urban colleges are preferred and niche institutions pose financial burdens. Sunstone addresses this by offering education and improving employability for students in these areas and assuring students of measurable career outcomes with PAP. This level of confidence in student success and job readiness is unprecedented, setting new standards in the education sector. Sunstone’s Placement Accountability Program (PAP) is the first of its kind in the industry, highlighting Sunstone’s unwavering commitment to student success and industry readiness.