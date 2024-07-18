Samruddha Kokan Sanghatna launched on the occasion of 25 years of Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan, unites over 1,000 entrepreneurs to drive job creation in the Kokan region

Kokan Bhumi Pratishthan proudly commemorated its 25th Foundation Day, celebrating a quarter-century of committed efforts towards the socio-economic development of the Kokan region. The organisation has been playing a pivotal role in promoting sustainable development through various initiatives focusing on tourism, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and rural industries. To mark this significant milestone, Samruddha Kokan Sanghatna, a movement dedicated to the progress of the region, and Kokan Chamber of Commerce, an apex body which will act as a catalyst in supplementing the economic development of the Kokan region and advancement of its people were launched. On this occasion, Shri Sanjay Yadavrao, the founder of Kokan Bhumi Pratishthan, was honored by Shri Prasad Lad (MLC) and Shri Bhai Jagtap (MLC) at Shivaji Mandir in Dadar for his 25 years of dedicated service to the progress of the Kokan region. Both leaders emphasized the importance of all-party collaboration and support to address the region’s challenges through both struggle and constructive efforts.

The Foundation Day celebrations began with the Samruddha Kokan Conference, which brought together over 1,000 entrepreneurs from various sectors across the Kokan region to foster job creation and employment opportunities. Samruddha Kokan Sanghatna, a movement dedicated to the prosperity of the region, was a central theme of the event. During the celebration, the foundation also launched the Kokan Growth Project, an initiative dedicated to the sustainable development and promotion of the Kokan region in Maharashtra and across the country. A poignant CSR film produced by The Content Theory, based on Shri Sanjay Yadavrao and the vision for ‘The Kokan Growth Project’ was showcased, highlighting the challenges faced by the people of the region.

Shri Sanjay Yadavrao, Founder, Kokan Bhumi Pratishthan stated, “Our primary agenda is the development of Konkan, focusing on the three main sources of income: tourism, horticulture, and fisheries. For the past quarter-century, Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan has been the voice of the people, addressing crucial issues such as employment and business opportunities in Konkan, highway development, and more. We intend to continue our efforts and create more jobs and business opportunities to curb migration of the locals. The Kokan region in Maharashtra is a significant part of the state, contributing 40% of the total state revenue, approximately Rs. 4 lakh crore. Tourism, horticulture, and fisheries are the three main industries, providing livelihoods for around 70% of the families in the region. Despite thousands of crores being allocated by the Maharashtra State Treasury for the benefit of the farming community, these funds have not reached the farmers in Kokan. Samruddha Kokan Sanghatna, along with the Kokan Chamber of Commerce, has been launched with the sole purpose of advancing the development of Konkan. I am confident that with the right support from the residents of Konkan, the state government, and others, we can make the region prosperous within the next 10 years.”

The event also saw the announcement of 20 sub-committees under the Konkan Chamber of Commerce, including Konkan Tourism, Konkan Bamboo Committee, Konkan Winery Committee, Konkan Kaju Committee, Konkan Fanas Committee, Konkan Food Processing Committee, Konkan Education Committee, and more.

Shri Prasad Lad, speaking at the event, remarked, “25 years is a long time for a single person or organization to single-handedly focus on the progress of the region. The revolution started by Sanjay Yadavrao needs all the support we can give to address the neglect shown to the Konkan region by the administration.” Shri Bhai Jagtap added, “All-party teamwork is the need of the hour to plan the right strategies for businesses like mango and cashew nut cultivation, tourism, and fisheries to bring the region into a new era. Despite our political affiliations, we will stand with Samruddha Kokan Sanghatna and Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan, who are fighting for the rights of the Konkan natives.”

Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan launched several initiatives on the occasion of their foundation day. Notably, the Konkan start-up “Areynand,” a flavored milk brand and a joint venture between Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan and Yashodhan Universal Ventures LLP, was launched today. Additionally, Gloko.com, an online marketplace for products from the Konkan region, was inaugurated. The web portal of the Samruddha Marathi Chamber of Commerce also went live on this grand occasion, along with the commencement of the Samruddha Marathi YouTube channel’s telecast.

The event highlighted the significant achievements of the past 25 years, such as the Kokan Vision 2025, a comprehensive development plan designed to ensure the region’s growth and prosperity. The plan focuses on utilizing the vast natural resources of Kokan, including its renowned Alphonso mangoes, cashew nuts, and extensive coastline, to create economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for its residents.