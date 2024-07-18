Accor India and InterGlobe Hotels Host a Graduation Ceremony for Students

Accor India and InterGlobe Hotels, in collaboration with HOPE Foundation and InterGlobe Foundation hosted a graduation ceremony at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity to celebrate the achievements of the 2023 and 2024 batches of students from the Nursing Assistant Program, Retail, and Hospitality courses. This impactful corporate social responsibility initiative aims to provide young individuals from disadvantaged societies with employable skills. Over 130 students were awarded their NSDC certificates at the ceremony.

The association between Accor India and HOPE Foundation commenced in 2012, when the two organizations partnered to create the ‘Accor Centre of HOPE,’ a facility dedicated to helping socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society. Subsequently, InterGlobe Hotels and InterGlobe Foundation joined forces, further strengthening the impact and reach of the program. Together Accor India, and InterGlobe Hotels provided a unified program offering integrated skill development opportunities in Retail, Hospitality, and Nursing Assistant fields for underprivileged youth. These programs included three months of classroom training and three months of practical on-the-job experience, culminating in an NSDC certification and paving the way for sustainable careers for the graduates.

The training programs have been a resounding success, transforming the lives of over 220 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with over 150 graduates being successfully employed, enabling them to overcome social and financial barriers.

Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer Asia, PME at Accor said, “We are incredibly proud of these young individuals who have shown immense dedication and perseverance. This program is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

Mr. JB Singh, President and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, added, “We are proud to see our skill development initiative empower youth and transform lives. By providing access to high-quality and job-oriented training programs, we empower the students with the tools they need to confidently enter the workforce and contribute meaningfully to the economic and social fabric of our country. We remain committed to giving back to our community through our CSR initiatives and will continue to evolve and enhance the program to meet the changing demands of the job market and foster a new generation of skilled professionals.”