Intermountain Health Experts Explain Mastitis and Give Seven Tips to Treat It

Many mothers leave the hospital breastfeeding a new infant, but then wind up stopping before they originally planned to. This can be because of a variety of reasons, but breast pain is often one of them.

According to Intermountain Health lactation consultants, postpartum breast pain can occur a few days when a mother’s milk supply ‘comes in’ or really increases and breasts become swollen, engorged, and tender. Extra swelling can cause pressure on the milk ducts inside the breast, reducing milk flow.

Amy Curzon, RN a nurse and international board-certified lactation consultant at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, said, “Breast pain, swelling and tenderness can also occur any time you are producing milk. When it occurs later, it can be due to a clogged milk duct, which would feel more like a tight lump, or it can become mastitis or inflammation of a mammary gland, which would affect a larger area of the breast.”

According to Curzon, mastitis spectrum is a more complete term, as often it is just inflammation, but if it is not treated early, it can develop into an infection.

“Symptoms of mastitis spectrum may include flu-like symptoms, such as chills, body aches, fatigue, headache, and fever above 100.4 F and a throbbing pain in one breast.

Curzon warns that it can be deceiving if you have a fever or if you are having hot flashes due to hormone fluctuations.

“In addition, an area of your breast may be red and painful to the touch, or the skin may look tight and shiny,” said Curzon. “Many symptoms will go away with early and appropriate care and without antibiotics. This inflammation is only swelling, not an infection.”

Tips for Mother’s who believe they may have mastitis:

Gently massage your breasts before feeding your baby. This helps keep your breasts flexible. Move your breast in circles and gently massage toward the armpit. After nursing, apply cold packs several times a day. This can also be done preventatively. Continue feeding your baby every two to three hours. Try to reduce stress, rest more, eat healthy foods, and stay hydrated. Offer both breasts, even if one side is sore. Taking ibuprofen may help with inflammation. Hand express or pump as needed, but not excessively. Only pump as much as your baby would eat. There’s no need to pump after each feeding, as this can worsen inflammation and swelling. Wear a properly fitting and supportive bra. If it has an underwire, ensure the wire doesn’t press on the glandular tissue. Proper support also helps prevent back and neck pain. Try changing nursing positions. If you usually hold your baby in the same position, try other positions like cradle hold, cross cradle hold, football hold, or lying on your back or side. Minimize sterilization of breast pump parts unless your baby is in the neonatal ICU. Clean them appropriately with dish soap and water. Over-sterilizing can disrupt the balance of good bacteria. Avoid over-cleaning your nipples. Gentle handling is best. Over-cleaning can cause nipple damage and pain. Consult your provider for cream recommendations.

If your condition does not improve or worsens after 24 hours, reach out to your women’s health provider. Mastitis would only be treated with an antibiotic if it’s bacterial infection.

For more information, go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/pediatrics/services/lactation-consultation/.

