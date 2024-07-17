Associated Designs | Modern Comfort in the Sitka Cottage Accessory Dwelling Unit

The Sitka Cottage is a charming, modern accessory dwelling unit (ADU) designed to maximize both functionality and aesthetic appeal. This cottage house plan would make a perfect as a guest house, rental unit, or personal retreat. The home design combines sleek lines with cozy details to create an inviting and efficient living space.

The Sitka Cottage is a charming and modern accessory dwelling unit (ADU) designed to maximize both functionality and aesthetic appeal. This contemporary cottage, perfect as a guest house, rental unit, or personal retreat, combines sleek lines with cozy details to create an inviting and efficient living space.

The exterior of the Sitka Cottage is a delightful blend of contemporary and classic elements. The facade features a mix of horizontal and vertical siding, giving it a dynamic and visually interesting appearance. Large windows punctuate the design, allowing natural light to flood the interior and create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. A covered front porch welcomes you home, offering a perfect spot for relaxing and enjoying the surroundings.

Stepping inside, the Sitka Cottage reveals a thoughtfully designed open floor plan that maximizes every square foot of space. The main living area can be separated from the kitchen by a charming barn door, or left open to create one cohesive space, ideal for both relaxation and entertaining. The living room is bright and airy, thanks to the expansive windows that line the walls.

The kitchen is a highlight of the Sitka Cottage, boasting modern amenities and a functional layout. It features ample counter space, sleek cabinetry, and high-quality appliances, making it a joy for both everyday cooking and hosting guests.

The bedroom, located at the rear of the cottage, offers a peaceful retreat. It includes a generous closet and large windows that continue the theme of natural light and openness. The adjacent bathroom is stylishly appointed with contemporary fixtures, a spacious shower, and ample storage.

Overall, the Sitka Cottage ADU is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Its modern design, efficient layout, and thoughtful features make it an ideal addition to any property, whether for hosting guests, generating rental income, or creating a personal sanctuary.

The Sitka Cottage 31-385 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.