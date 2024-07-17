ASA Announces Clarence James Harden, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

Clarence James Harden, ASA

HERNDON, Va. – July 15, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Clarence (“Jim”) Harden, ASA, as ASA’s Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Jim has been a member of ASA since 1989. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as past chapter vice president and secretary for ASA’s Tulsa Chapter.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Jim is a retired valuation partner formerly at Moss Adams and now works as a valuation consultant and expert witness through his firm, EnerVal, LLC. During his 40-year career, he led hundreds of global engagements, supporting transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, US and international tax matters, insurance, solvency opinions, bankruptcies, and expert witness matters. He worked in more than 40 countries on assignments and has been listed by the Houston Business Journal and the American Cities Business Journal as a “Who’s Who in Energy”. His articles have appeared in the Oil & Gas Financial Journal, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and other professional publications, and he’s presented papers at more than fifty professional events and conferences, including those sponsored by SPE, AIPG, IADC and the ASA. He is also a Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG) and a Certified Mineral Appraiser (IIMA).