Japan – Neste and Mitsubishi Corporation agree on strategic partnership to develop supply chains for renewable chemicals and plastics

Neste and Mitsubishi Corporation (“MC”) have agreed to establish a strategic partnership focusing on developing value chains for renewable chemicals and plastics for and with Japanese brands. The partners are targeting brands in industries such as food and beverage, apparel, and consumer electronics. Through the partnership, Neste and MC aim to accelerate their efforts to build defossilized supply chains for brand owners in Japan.