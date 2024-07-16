Japan – Neste and Mitsubishi Corporation agree on strategic partnership to develop supply chains for renewable chemicals and plastics

Jul 16, 2024 | Business

Neste and Mitsubishi Corporation (“MC”) have agreed to establish a strategic partnership focusing on developing value chains for renewable chemicals and plastics for and with Japanese brands. The partners are targeting brands in industries such as food and beverage, apparel, and consumer electronics. Through the partnership, Neste and MC aim to accelerate their efforts to build defossilized supply chains for brand owners in Japan.

Photo: Signing ceremony between Neste and Mitsubishi Corporation with Carrie Song, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Neste Renewable Products and Yoshiyuki Watanabe, Division COO, Business Development Div. at Mitsubishi Corporation.