Boost Business With BOSS Outsourced Accounting – No Full-Time Contracts with Freedom Service

An outsourced accounting Freedom Service that breaks with traditional demands of full-time commitment & welcomely disrupts the way outsourcing has previously been done.

The majority of outsourced accounting providers are unable to offer public practices a dedicated, single-staff solution to handle all their outsourcing needs, unless these practices opt for full-time contracted employment. Consequently, it is often the case that multiple outsourced accountants work on projects instead of one individual who could comprehensively understand and master the client’s procedures while building solid working relationships. However, BOSS’ flexible approach to employing outsource accounting staff fundamentally disrupts this common structure and offers an alternative paradigm in accounting solutions.

BOSS provides our discerning clients with a distinctive feature, known as the Freedom Service. Under this bespoke service, we firmly commit to devoting a minimum of fifty hours per month for each enrolled client. This invaluable opportunity allows us to delegate every task pertaining to our client’s business to one dedicated staff member. The benefit of this tailored approach is twofold – it encourages rapport between clients and their outsourced accountants and facilitates accountants’ understanding of individual firm’s procedures and preferred methods of working.

Typically, companies are required to commit a minimum of 160 hours per month in order to utilise outsourcing services. This arrangement often comes with additional financial obligations, including expenses related to full-time staff such as sick leave and annual leave costs. However, these burdensome costs can be avoided through the engagement of our Freedom Service Contract, which necessitates only a commitment of at least 50 working hours monthly.

Lee Court, Manager of Client Relations and Marketing at BOSS, asserts: “We offer our clients the opportunity to engage with us on a fixed price basis for specific scopes of work. Regardless of the size or scope of the task, we have the capabilities to assign one of our outsourced accountants and bookkeepers stationed abroad. Our international team members are thoroughly educated and accredited in all categories of accounting practices governed by Australian standards and regulations.”

Australian operations have the ability to arrange and collaborate with an outsourced accounting staff member within a week’s period. In the event of increased workloads during peak times, firms seize the flexibility to amplify their outsourced personnel capacity on a week’s notice, without necessitating additional contractual agreements. To ensure transparency and optimum client service, clients are granted uninterrupted access to their files and are provided with workflow visibility for tracking job progress.

Interaction with outsourced bookkeeping and accounting staff is facilitated through Skype communication platforms and email correspondence. Regarding software utilisation, our team is adaptable— they can either implement clients’ own preferred bookkeeping software or alternatively use BOSS’ proprietary in-house software which includes licenses as per requirement.

Furthermore, stringent quality control measures dictate that every deliverable undergoes thorough examination prior to being returned to clients so as to maintain accuracy alongside BOSS’ commitment towards providing reliable accounting services.

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.