Skater Haters To Build National Online Database of Local Skateparks

The teen-owned youth skateboard apparel company is creating a user-friendly online list of skateparks across the country.

To help skaters find the best local skateparks near them, the Utah-based company Skater Haters is creating an online national list of parks. The website will include the location of each skatepark, important details to note, and user reviews.

The Skater Haters site currently hosts an online shop selling branded clothing and accessories, including oversized skate t-shirts, kids skate hoodies, skateboard trick stickers to decorate your deck, and more. The company offers everything a young skater needs to spend a long day at their favorite skatepark.

While other skatepark lists exist, the Skater Haters database will be comprehensive and user-friendly. It is part of the company’s mission to support both skateboarders and local communities, and this easy-to-use, searchable list of local parks will help bring the two together.

Skater Haters was founded by a father and son team who share passions for skateboarding, baggy skate clothes, and business. Damon Burton, dad to the teenage entrepreneur, encourages his son’s ambitions. When asked about this new skatepark database, he said, “I was a skater, and my kids are into skateboarding, including my daughter who dropped into a four foot half pipe at the age of seven. Skater Haters is built by skateboarders for skateboarders to support the sport, and this list will assist in building up local skater communities.”

Skater Haters offers youth, teen, and kids skateboard-themed clothing. To browse the full range of hoodies, t-shirts, stickers, and accessories, visit www.SkaterHaters.com.

About Skater Haters

