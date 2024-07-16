PrincePerelson and Associates Sponsors Annual MWCN Deal Makers’ Golf Tournament

Utah-based recruitment firm supports MountainWest Capital Network’s annual networking event and golf tournament for top business leaders and decision-makers at Thanksgiving Point.

Since its founding, PrincePerelson and Associates have helped businesses across Utah attract and retain top talent. The firm’s recruiters specialize in volume, temporary, permanent, and executive placement and are well-acquainted with the unique needs of Utah businesses. Firm believers in the importance of forming business connections, PrincePerelson is proud to sponsor breakfast for the MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) annual golf tournament, which provides a unique chance for business leaders to gather for a day of golf and networking.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, PrincePerelson is located near many Utah businesses and offers a high-touch approach to recruiting to its clients. Their lifecycle approach to recruiting begins with understanding not only their clients’ needs but also their company values, culture, and vision. This in-depth awareness allows their recruiting professionals to look beyond the position description to find candidates with the potential to add value and help achieve company goals.

“Business success comes when you bring great minds together,” remarked Jill Perelson, CEO and Founder of PrincePerelson and Associates. “The MountainWest Golf Tournament brings together business leaders and decision-makers, facilitating the growth and birth of business relationships and ideas.”

MountainWest Capital Network is a Utah business networking organization that supports business growth and entrepreneurship in the state. Its annual golf tournament is just one of many events that the organization holds throughout the year. This year, the event will take place on July 11, 2024, at the Thanksgiving Point Golf Course in Lehi, UT. In addition to playing golf, attendees at the all-day event will have time to network with other business leaders.

“We are proud to be a part of helping Utah businesses grow,” stated Perelson,” both through supporting events for business leaders and recruiting skilled employees to support that growth. Our recruiting firm has the resources and connections to find the right candidate, whether for the C-suite, IT, or customer service positions.”

To learn more about how PrincePerelson helps clients recruit the best candidates for their organization and retain top talent, visit www.Perelson.com or call (801) 532-1000.

About PrincePerelson

With over two decades in business, PrincePerelson is a recruitment firm that understands the unique culture and business needs of their industry. They foster diversity in the workforce because they believe that diversity creates partnerships which provide opportunities that fuel the economy. The company has deep networks and long-standing industry connections, allowing them to find and fill top roles quickly.