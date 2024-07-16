Discover -Par ici!-, the app that guides you to the nearest Paris métro exits on Google maps. A must-have in Paris

Navigating the Paris Mtro can be challenging. With numerous exits and discrepancies between the station’s location on the map and in reality, it’s easy to get lost. “Par ici!” solves this problem by providing essential information for efficient navigation.

Key Features:

# View Station Entrances: See all station entrances around your current location on Google Maps.

# Find Exits Easily: Identify exits per metro line with icons for elevators, escalators, and stairs.

# Closest Car Number: Get the closest car number to each exit and transfer points to other lines.

# Detailed Information: Access detailed information about conditions and precautions at each station, based on firsthand visits and research.

In addition to these key features, “Par ici!” offers:

# Flexible Subscription Plans: No automatic renewal.

# Multilingual Support: Available in 5 languages (user manual).

# User Privacy and Transparency: Committed to protecting user privacy.

Traffic in Paris This Summer:

This summer, Paris will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, enforcing traffic regulations near competition venues. Although the population will decrease during the vacation season, traffic congestion will increase. Therefore, the use of subways, trams, and express trains (RER) connecting the city and surrounding areas is encouraged.

In recent years, Paris has promoted the use of public transportation and bicycles to reduce air pollution. While the number of bike lanes and bike rentals has increased, the metro remains the most accessible public transportation option for visitors unfamiliar with the city.

For more information to learn more about “Par ici!”:

Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yukiimunakata.parislabyrinth&pli=1

App Store for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/par-ici-app/id6475200123

###