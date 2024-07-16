Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “The Secret of Love: Raaz e Ishq”

About The Secret of Love: Raaz e Ishq

The Secret of Love (Raaz e Ishq) is a collection of divine Sufi poetry, dedicated to those who want to feel the love and affection that has been expressed by legendry Sufi poets. Not only can the reader feel love, but they will also find answers to “what is the secret of love” hidden in between the lines, allowing them to connect heart, mind, and soul.

Compiled to heighten the senses with beautiful inscriptions from Iraq, Iran, India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

Sufi poetry is a genre of poetry rooted from Sufism, which is a mystical dimension of Islam and Sufi poetry is best known for expressing spiritual love and devotion, metaphorically. Famous Sufi poets, including Rumi, Hafez, Abdul Rahman Jami, and Rabia Al Basri, amongst others have all been gathered into this heart touching book.

The Secret of Love: Raaz e Ishq is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 169 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800947894 / 9781800948013

Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.99 x 21.59 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D6W8TM8Y

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SOLOVE

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024

About the Author

Ayesha Mughal, a devotee of Syed Naseer Ud Din Naseer, with a profound passion for Islamic history, Sufism, poetry, travelling and languages. Having visited many of the shrines belonging to the Sufis that Ayesha has included in this book, her work not only showcases the spiritual depth embedded in Sufi scriptures but also her love for sharing the cultural heritage of these nations.

About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002