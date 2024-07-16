Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “The Adventures of Vinny”

About The Adventures of Vinny

Vinny was a very streetwise cat – but one day, he forgot himself and caused the most horrendous car crash, involving multiple vehicles.

In the aftermath, the local Policeman – Sergeant Ventress, wants to have Vinny put to sleep, to ensure that he doesn’t cause any further catastrophies. Unfortunately, no-one will tell the Sergeant where Vinny lives (they all know, but remain tight lipped).

Other adventures include a very unpleasant journey to Whitby, spent under the bonnet of Elvis’s delivery van. Another time, Vinny ends up in Aberdeen, stowed away in a removal van.

The Adventures of Vinny is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 192 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800947924 / 9781800948006

Dimensions: 12.7 x 1.22 x 20.32 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D7PRZ81J

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VINNY

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024

