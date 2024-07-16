Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “The Adventures of Vinny”

About The Adventures of Vinny
Vinny was a very streetwise cat – but one day, he forgot himself and caused the most horrendous car crash, involving multiple vehicles.
In the aftermath, the local Policeman – Sergeant Ventress, wants to have Vinny put to sleep, to ensure that he doesn’t cause any further catastrophies. Unfortunately, no-one will tell the Sergeant where Vinny lives (they all know, but remain tight lipped).
Other adventures include a very unpleasant journey to Whitby, spent under the bonnet of Elvis’s delivery van. Another time, Vinny ends up in Aberdeen, stowed away in a removal van.
The Adventures of Vinny is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 192 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947924 / 9781800948006
Dimensions: 12.7 x 1.22 x 20.32 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D7PRZ81J
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VINNY
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
